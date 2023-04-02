Ty France -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ty France At The Plate (2022)

France slugged .439 while batting .278.

Among the qualifying batters last season, he ranked 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 40th and he was 56th in slugging.

France picked up a hit in 69.0% of his games last season (100 of 145), with multiple hits in 43 of them (29.7%).

He went yard in 13.8% of his games in 2022 (20 of 145), including 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.6% of his 145 games a year ago, France picked up an RBI (53 times). He also had 25 games with multiple RBIs (17.2%), and three or more RBIs in five games.

In 54 of 145 games last season (37.2%) he touched home plate, and in 10 of those games (6.9%) he scored more than once.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 70 .284 AVG .272 .361 OBP .329 .443 SLG .436 22 XBH 26 10 HR 10 42 RBI 42 44/21 K/BB 50/17 0 SB 0 Home Away 71 GP 74 50 (70.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (67.6%) 19 (26.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (32.4%) 27 (38.0%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (36.5%) 10 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.5%) 25 (35.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (37.8%)

