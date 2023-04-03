A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners and A.J. Pollock, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate (2022)
- Pollock hit .245 with 26 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.
- In 81 of 138 games last year (58.7%) Pollock got at least one hit, and in 33 of those contests (23.9%) he picked up two or more.
- He homered in 10.1% of his games in 2022 (14 of 138), including 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Pollock picked up an RBI in 40 games last season out 138 (29.0%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (8.7%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He scored in 36.2% of his 138 games last year, with two or more runs in 7.2% of those games (10).
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|62
|.247
|AVG
|.244
|.293
|OBP
|.291
|.409
|SLG
|.368
|22
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|5
|36
|RBI
|20
|47/17
|K/BB
|51/15
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|66
|42 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (59.1%)
|17 (23.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (24.2%)
|24 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (39.4%)
|9 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (7.6%)
|24 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (24.2%)
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Angels pitching staff ranked 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels had the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- Angels pitchers combined to allow 168 total home runs at a clip of one per game (11th in the league).
- Detmers makes his first start of the season for the Angels.
- The 23-year-old left-hander started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Texas Rangers.
- In 25 games last season he finished with a 7-6 record and had a 3.77 ERA and a 1.209 WHIP.
