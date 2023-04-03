On Monday, Cal Raleigh (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Guardians.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate (2022)

Raleigh hit .211 with 20 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 38 walks.

Raleigh picked up a hit in 50.8% of his games last season (63 of 124), with multiple hits in 17 of those contests (13.7%).

He homered in 21.0% of his games last year (26 of 124), and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Raleigh picked up an RBI in 40 of 124 games last season (32.3%), including 17 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.7%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.

He scored in 42 of 124 games last year (33.9%), including seven multi-run games (5.6%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 56 .180 AVG .244 .229 OBP .341 .371 SLG .619 18 XBH 30 9 HR 18 21 RBI 42 69/13 K/BB 53/25 0 SB 1 Home Away 63 GP 61 26 (41.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (60.7%) 8 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (14.8%) 15 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (44.3%) 9 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 17 (27.9%) 15 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (41.0%)

