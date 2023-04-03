J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate (2022)
- Crawford hit .243 with 24 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 68 walks.
- Crawford got a base hit in 95 out of 150 games last season (63.3%), with multiple hits in 32 of them (21.3%).
- He took the pitcher deep in 4.7% of his games last season (150 in all), going deep in 1% of his trips to home plate.
- Crawford picked up an RBI in 24.0% of his 150 games last year, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of those games (eight). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He crossed the plate in 50 of 150 games last year (33.3%), including scoring more than once in 5.3% of his games (eight times).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|76
|.231
|AVG
|.254
|.330
|OBP
|.348
|.315
|SLG
|.354
|13
|XBH
|20
|3
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|21
|33/33
|K/BB
|47/35
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|80
|43 (61.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (65.0%)
|12 (17.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (25.0%)
|18 (25.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (40.0%)
|3 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (5.0%)
|17 (24.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (23.8%)
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Angels had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- Angels pitchers combined to allow 168 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 11th in baseball.
- Detmers makes his first start of the season for the Angels.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 23-year-old southpaw, started and went six innings against the Texas Rangers.
- Last season he finished with a 3.77 ERA and a 1.209 WHIP over his 25 games, putting together a 7-6 record.
