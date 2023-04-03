The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

J.P. Crawford At The Plate (2022)

  • Crawford hit .243 with 24 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 68 walks.
  • Crawford got a base hit in 95 out of 150 games last season (63.3%), with multiple hits in 32 of them (21.3%).
  • He took the pitcher deep in 4.7% of his games last season (150 in all), going deep in 1% of his trips to home plate.
  • Crawford picked up an RBI in 24.0% of his 150 games last year, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of those games (eight). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He crossed the plate in 50 of 150 games last year (33.3%), including scoring more than once in 5.3% of his games (eight times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
68 GP 76
.231 AVG .254
.330 OBP .348
.315 SLG .354
13 XBH 20
3 HR 3
21 RBI 21
33/33 K/BB 47/35
1 SB 2
Home Away
70 GP 80
43 (61.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (65.0%)
12 (17.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (25.0%)
18 (25.7%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (40.0%)
3 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (5.0%)
17 (24.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (23.8%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Angels had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
  • Angels pitchers combined to allow 168 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 11th in baseball.
  • Detmers makes his first start of the season for the Angels.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 23-year-old southpaw, started and went six innings against the Texas Rangers.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.77 ERA and a 1.209 WHIP over his 25 games, putting together a 7-6 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.