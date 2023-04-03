Kolten Wong -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on April 3 at 9:40 PM ET.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kolten Wong At The Plate (2022)

Wong hit .251 with 24 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 48 walks.

Wong picked up at least one hit 77 times last year in 134 games played (57.5%), including multiple hits on 26 occasions (19.4%).

He hit a home run in 9.0% of his games last year (12 of 134), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 34 of 134 games last year (25.4%), Wong picked up an RBI, and eight of those games (6.0%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.

He crossed home plate in 50 of his 134 games a season ago (37.3%), with two or more runs scored 13 times (9.7%).

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 66 .242 AVG .260 .339 OBP .345 .445 SLG .416 24 XBH 19 8 HR 7 25 RBI 22 51/26 K/BB 37/22 6 SB 11 Home Away 66 GP 68 35 (53.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (61.8%) 13 (19.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.1%) 22 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (41.2%) 7 (10.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.4%) 17 (25.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)