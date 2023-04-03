Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kolten Wong -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on April 3 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Kolten Wong At The Plate (2022)
- Wong hit .251 with 24 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 48 walks.
- Wong picked up at least one hit 77 times last year in 134 games played (57.5%), including multiple hits on 26 occasions (19.4%).
- He hit a home run in 9.0% of his games last year (12 of 134), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34 of 134 games last year (25.4%), Wong picked up an RBI, and eight of those games (6.0%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.
- He crossed home plate in 50 of his 134 games a season ago (37.3%), with two or more runs scored 13 times (9.7%).
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|.242
|AVG
|.260
|.339
|OBP
|.345
|.445
|SLG
|.416
|24
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|22
|51/26
|K/BB
|37/22
|6
|SB
|11
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|35 (53.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|42 (61.8%)
|13 (19.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (19.1%)
|22 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|28 (41.2%)
|7 (10.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (7.4%)
|17 (25.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (25.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Angels pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels surrendered 168 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 11th in baseball.
- Detmers will start for the Angels, his first of the season.
- The 23-year-old lefty started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Texas Rangers.
- Last season he finished with a 3.77 ERA and a 1.209 WHIP over his 25 games, compiling a 7-6 record.
