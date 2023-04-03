The Seattle Kraken (41-26-8) will host the Arizona Coyotes (27-37-13) -- who've lost six straight away from home -- on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Check out the Kraken-Coyotes game on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSAZX.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have allowed 236 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 14th in NHL play in goals against.

The Kraken's 259 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 75 13 48 61 50 46 - Jared McCann 72 35 25 60 25 52 33.8% Jordan Eberle 75 16 39 55 30 48 44% Matthew Beniers 73 21 31 52 42 50 42.3% Yanni Gourde 74 11 33 44 26 60 49.7%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes concede 3.5 goals per game (270 in total), 24th in the NHL.

With 212 goals (2.8 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 27th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have gone 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 27 goals over that span.

Coyotes Key Players