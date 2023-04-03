Kraken vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:46 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Coyotes (27-37-13), losers of six road games in a row, visit the Seattle Kraken (41-26-8) at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSAZX.
Kraken vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSAZX
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-300)
|Coyotes (+250)
|6.5
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been a moneyline favorite 34 times this season, and have gone 23-11 in those games.
- Seattle has played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter twice this season, and won both.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Kraken have an implied win probability of 75.0%.
- Seattle's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 35 times.
Kraken vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|259 (8th)
|Goals
|212 (27th)
|236 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|270 (24th)
|42 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|44 (22nd)
|53 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|74 (32nd)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Seattle went over five times.
- The Kraken have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- During the last 10 games, the Kraken have scored 1.4 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Kraken score the eighth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 259 this season.
- On defense, the Kraken have given up 236 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 14th in league play.
- They're ranked 11th in the league with a +23 goal differential .
