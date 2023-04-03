Mariners vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:41 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Monday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (2-1) and the Seattle Mariners (1-3) at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-2 based on our computer prediction, with the Angels taking home the win. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on April 3.
The Mariners will look to George Kirby versus the Angels and Reid Detmers.
Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Angels 5, Mariners 2.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners won 54, or 65.9%, of the 82 games they played as favorites last season.
- Seattle had a record of 31-19, a 62% win rate, when it was favored by -150 or more by bookmakers last season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- With a middle-of-the-pack offense, Seattle managed to score 690 runs (4.3 per game) last season.
- The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Guardians
|W 3-0
|Luis Castillo vs Shane Bieber
|March 31
|Guardians
|L 9-4
|Robbie Ray vs Hunter Gaddis
|April 1
|Guardians
|L 2-0
|Logan Gilbert vs Aaron Civale
|April 2
|Guardians
|L 6-5
|Marco Gonzales vs Cal Quantrill
|April 3
|Angels
|-
|George Kirby vs Reid Detmers
|April 4
|Angels
|-
|Luis Castillo vs José Suarez
|April 5
|Angels
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Shohei Ohtani
|April 7
|@ Guardians
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Aaron Civale
|April 8
|@ Guardians
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Cal Quantrill
|April 9
|@ Guardians
|-
|George Kirby vs Zach Plesac
