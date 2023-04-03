How to Watch the Mariners vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:10 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels will meet on Monday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET. George Kirby will start for Seattle, trying to shut down Shohei Ohtani and company.
Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners ranked ninth-best in MLB play last season with 197 total home runs.
- Last year the Mariners' .390 slugging percentage ranked 14th in baseball.
- Seattle went 35-20 in games last season when it drew at least five walks.
- Los Angeles scored the 25th-most runs in the majors last season with 623 (3.8 per game).
- Last year the Mariners ranked 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.
- Seattle struck out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.
- Seattle pitched to a 3.59 ERA last season, which ranked eighth in baseball.
- The Mariners had a combined WHIP of just 1.191 as a pitching staff, which was the eighth-best in baseball last season.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kirby makes his first start of the season for the Mariners.
- The 25-year-old right-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Houston Astros, when he started and went seven scoreless innings.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Guardians
|W 3-0
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Shane Bieber
|3/31/2023
|Guardians
|L 9-4
|Home
|Robbie Ray
|Hunter Gaddis
|4/1/2023
|Guardians
|L 2-0
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Aaron Civale
|4/2/2023
|Guardians
|L 6-5
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Cal Quantrill
|4/3/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Reid Detmers
|4/4/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|José Suarez
|4/5/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Shohei Ohtani
|4/7/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Aaron Civale
|4/8/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Cal Quantrill
|4/9/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Zach Plesac
