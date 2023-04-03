The Seattle Mariners (1-3) will look to Julio Rodriguez for a spark when they host the Los Angeles Angels (2-1) in an early-season game at T-Mobile Park on Monday, April 3. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +125. The matchup's total is listed at 7 runs.

Mariners vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Reid Detmers - LAA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners entered a game as favorites 82 times last season and won 54, or 65.9%, of those games.

The Mariners had a record of 31-19, a 62% win rate, when they were favored by -150 or more by bookmakers last season.

The implied probability of a win by Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Mariners hit 97 homers at home last season (1.2 per game).

Seattle averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game while slugging .382 in home contests.

The Angels were underdogs in 75 games last season and came away with the win 22 times (29.3%) in those contests.

Last season, the Angels came away with a win 11 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Los Angeles averaged 1.0 home run per game when playing on the road last season (84 total in road outings).

The Angels slugged .364 with 2.6 extra-base hits per game on the road.

Mariners vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+185) Ty France 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+155) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+210) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+170)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 2nd Win AL West +325 - 2nd

