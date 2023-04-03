Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Teoscar Hernandez (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Guardians.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate (2022)
- Hernandez hit .267 with 35 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 87th and he was 19th in slugging.
- Hernandez picked up a hit in 66.9% of his games last season (89 of 133), with at least two hits in 36 of those games (27.1%).
- He homered in 18.0% of his games last year (24 of 133), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez picked up an RBI in 35.3% of his 133 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 18.0% of them (24). He drove in three or more runs in eight games.
- He came around to score 54 times in 133 games (40.6%) last season, including 14 occasions when he scored more than once (10.5%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|.259
|AVG
|.273
|.309
|OBP
|.323
|.519
|SLG
|.465
|31
|XBH
|30
|15
|HR
|10
|44
|RBI
|33
|74/15
|K/BB
|78/19
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|66
|40 (59.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|49 (74.2%)
|18 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|18 (27.3%)
|27 (40.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (40.9%)
|14 (20.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (15.2%)
|23 (34.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|24 (36.4%)
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
- The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combined to surrender 168 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 11th in baseball.
- Detmers will take the mound to start for the Angels, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 23-year-old southpaw, started and went six innings against the Texas Rangers.
- In his 25 appearances last season he finished with a 3.77 ERA and a 1.209 WHIP, compiling a 7-6 record.
