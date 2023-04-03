After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Tom Murphy and the Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Reid Detmers) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tom Murphy At The Plate (2022)

Murphy hit .303 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Murphy reached base via a hit in seven of 14 games last season (50.0%), including multiple hits in 21.4% of those games (three of them).

Appearing in 14 games last season, he hit one homer.

Murphy had an RBI in one of 14 games last season.

In 35.7% of his 14 games last season, he scored (five times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (21.4%).

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 5 GP 7 .400 AVG .222 .526 OBP .364 .467 SLG .444 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 4/4 K/BB 9/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 5 GP 9 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)