After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Tom Murphy and the Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Reid Detmers) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tom Murphy At The Plate (2022)

  • Murphy hit .303 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.
  • Murphy reached base via a hit in seven of 14 games last season (50.0%), including multiple hits in 21.4% of those games (three of them).
  • Appearing in 14 games last season, he hit one homer.
  • Murphy had an RBI in one of 14 games last season.
  • In 35.7% of his 14 games last season, he scored (five times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (21.4%).

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
5 GP 7
.400 AVG .222
.526 OBP .364
.467 SLG .444
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
4/4 K/BB 9/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
5 GP 9
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Angels pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels allowed 168 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 11th in baseball.
  • Detmers takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Angels.
  • The 23-year-old left-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Texas Rangers, when he started and went six innings.
  • Over his 25 appearances last season he finished with a 7-6 record, had a 3.77 ERA, and a 1.209 WHIP.
