A.J. Pollock -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the mound, on April 4 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on A.J. Pollock? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

A.J. Pollock At The Plate (2022)

Pollock hit .245 with 26 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.

In 58.7% of his games last season (81 of 138), Pollock got a base hit, and in 33 of those games (23.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He hit a home run in 14 games a year ago (out of 138 opportunities, 10.1%), going deep in 2.7% of his trips to home plate.

In 29.0% of his games a year ago (40 of 138), Pollock drove home a run. In 12 of those games (8.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.

He scored a run in 36.2% of his 138 games last season, with more than one run in 7.2% of those games (10).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 68 GP 62 .247 AVG .244 .293 OBP .291 .409 SLG .368 22 XBH 19 9 HR 5 36 RBI 20 47/17 K/BB 51/15 1 SB 2 Home Away 72 GP 66 42 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (59.1%) 17 (23.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (24.2%) 24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (39.4%) 9 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.6%) 24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (24.2%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)