A.J. Pollock -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the mound, on April 4 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate (2022)

  • Pollock hit .245 with 26 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.
  • In 58.7% of his games last season (81 of 138), Pollock got a base hit, and in 33 of those games (23.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He hit a home run in 14 games a year ago (out of 138 opportunities, 10.1%), going deep in 2.7% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 29.0% of his games a year ago (40 of 138), Pollock drove home a run. In 12 of those games (8.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.
  • He scored a run in 36.2% of his 138 games last season, with more than one run in 7.2% of those games (10).

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
68 GP 62
.247 AVG .244
.293 OBP .291
.409 SLG .368
22 XBH 19
9 HR 5
36 RBI 20
47/17 K/BB 51/15
1 SB 2
Home Away
72 GP 66
42 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (59.1%)
17 (23.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (24.2%)
24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (39.4%)
9 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.6%)
24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (24.2%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
  • The Angels had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
  • Angels pitchers combined to surrender 168 total home runs at a rate of one per game (11th in the league).
  • Suarez makes his first start of the season for the Angels.
  • The 25-year-old southpaw started and threw seven innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Texas Rangers.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.96 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP over his 22 games, compiling an 8-8 record.
