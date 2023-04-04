Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:25 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Cal Raleigh -- 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the mound, on April 4 at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate (2022)
- Raleigh hit .211 with 20 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 38 walks.
- In 50.8% of his 124 games last season, Raleigh got a hit. He also had 17 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He hit a long ball in 21.0% of his games in 2022 (26 of 124), including 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Raleigh drove in a run in 32.3% of his 124 games last year, with more than one RBI in 13.7% of those contests (17). He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
- He scored a run in 42 of 124 games last year, with multiple runs in seven of those games.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|56
|.180
|AVG
|.244
|.229
|OBP
|.341
|.371
|SLG
|.619
|18
|XBH
|30
|9
|HR
|18
|21
|RBI
|42
|69/13
|K/BB
|53/25
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|61
|26 (41.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (60.7%)
|8 (12.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (14.8%)
|15 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (44.3%)
|9 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|17 (27.9%)
|15 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (41.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Angels had the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- Angels pitchers combined to surrender 168 total home runs at a rate of one per game (11th in the league).
- Suarez starts for the first time this season for the Angels.
- The 25-year-old southpaw last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Texas Rangers, when he started and went seven innings.
- In 22 games last season he put together an 8-8 record and had a 3.96 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP.
