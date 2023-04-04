Cal Raleigh -- 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the mound, on April 4 at 9:40 PM ET.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Angels Starter: José Suarez

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate (2022)

Raleigh hit .211 with 20 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 38 walks.

In 50.8% of his 124 games last season, Raleigh got a hit. He also had 17 multi-hit games in 2022.

He hit a long ball in 21.0% of his games in 2022 (26 of 124), including 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

Raleigh drove in a run in 32.3% of his 124 games last year, with more than one RBI in 13.7% of those contests (17). He drove in three or more runs in seven games.

He scored a run in 42 of 124 games last year, with multiple runs in seven of those games.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 56 .180 AVG .244 .229 OBP .341 .371 SLG .619 18 XBH 30 9 HR 18 21 RBI 42 69/13 K/BB 53/25 0 SB 1 Home Away 63 GP 61 26 (41.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (60.7%) 8 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (14.8%) 15 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (44.3%) 9 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 17 (27.9%) 15 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (41.0%)

