The Memphis Grizzlies (49-29) will look to Ja Morant (10th in the league scoring 26.5 points per game) when they attempt to hold off Damian Lillard (third in the NBA with 32.2 PPG) and the Portland Trail Blazers (33-45) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are 17.5-point home favorites in the matchup, which tips off at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+

BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 121 - Trail Blazers 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 17.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 17.5) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



The Grizzlies' .462 ATS win percentage (36-38-4 ATS Record) is higher than the Trail Blazers' .449 mark (35-42-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Memphis and its opponents have gone over the point total 44.9% of the time this season (35 out of 78). That's less often than Portland and its opponents have (38 out of 78).

The Grizzlies have a .754 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (46-15) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .311 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (14-31).

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

Offensively Portland is the 20th-ranked team in the league (113.3 points per game). On defense it is 20th (116.5 points allowed per game).

This season the Trail Blazers are ranked 22nd in the league in assists at 23.9 per game.

In 2022-23, the Trail Blazers are eighth in the league in 3-point makes (12.9 per game) and 10th in 3-point percentage (36.6%).

Portland attempts 41.6% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 32.1% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 58.4% of its shots, with 67.9% of its makes coming from there.

