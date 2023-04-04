J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:25 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After going 2-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Jose Suarez) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Angels.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate (2022)
- Crawford hit .243 with 24 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 68 walks.
- Crawford picked up a hit in 63.3% of his games last season (95 of 150), with more than one hit in 32 of those games (21.3%).
- He hit a home run in seven of 150 games in 2022 (4.7%), including 1% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford drove in a run in 36 games last season out 150 (24.0%), including eight multi-RBI outings (5.3%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He came around to score 50 times in 150 games (33.3%) last season, including eight occasions when he scored more than once (5.3%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|76
|.231
|AVG
|.254
|.330
|OBP
|.348
|.315
|SLG
|.354
|13
|XBH
|20
|3
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|21
|33/33
|K/BB
|47/35
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|80
|43 (61.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (65.0%)
|12 (17.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (25.0%)
|18 (25.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (40.0%)
|3 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (5.0%)
|17 (24.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (23.8%)
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Angels pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combined to allow 168 total home runs at a rate of one per game (11th in the league).
- Suarez starts for the first time this season for the Angels.
- The 25-year-old lefty last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Texas Rangers, when he started and went seven innings.
- In 22 games last season he finished with an 8-8 record and had a 3.96 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP.
