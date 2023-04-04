The Seattle Kraken will travel to face the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, April 4, with the Canucks having lost three straight games.

You can watch the Canucks-Kraken matchup on ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Kraken vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/25/2023 Kraken Canucks 6-1 SEA 12/22/2022 Canucks Kraken 6-5 (F/SO) VAN 10/27/2022 Kraken Canucks 5-4 VAN

Kraken Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kraken are allowing 237 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in NHL play.

The Kraken score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (267 total, 3.5 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Kraken are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 76 13 50 63 50 47 - Jared McCann 73 37 25 62 26 53 32.9% Jordan Eberle 76 17 39 56 30 49 44% Matthew Beniers 74 21 32 53 43 52 42.7% Yanni Gourde 75 11 34 45 26 61 49.5%

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks' total of 280 goals conceded (3.7 per game) is 27th in the NHL.

The Canucks' 255 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 12th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Canucks are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that span.

Canucks Key Players