Kraken vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:46 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken (42-26-8) visit the Vancouver Canucks (34-35-7, losers of three straight) at Rogers Arena. The contest on Tuesday, April 4 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and ROOT Sports NW.
Kraken vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-115)
|Canucks (-105)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have won 68.6% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (24-11).
- Seattle is 24-11 (winning 68.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
- The Kraken have a 53.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Seattle's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 36 times.
Kraken vs. Canucks Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|267 (5th)
|Goals
|255 (12th)
|237 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|280 (27th)
|44 (22nd)
|Power Play Goals
|57 (11th)
|53 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|65 (28th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kraken with DraftKings.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Five of Seattle's past 10 contests hit the over.
- The Kraken's past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Kraken have scored 0.1 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Kraken offense's 267 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked fifth in the league this year.
- On defense, the Kraken have allowed 237 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league action.
- Their goal differential (+30) ranks them 11th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.