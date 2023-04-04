The Seattle Kraken (42-26-8) visit the Vancouver Canucks (34-35-7, losers of three straight) at Rogers Arena. The contest on Tuesday, April 4 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-115) Canucks (-105) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won 68.6% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (24-11).

Seattle is 24-11 (winning 68.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

The Kraken have a 53.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Seattle's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 36 times.

Kraken vs. Canucks Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 267 (5th) Goals 255 (12th) 237 (14th) Goals Allowed 280 (27th) 44 (22nd) Power Play Goals 57 (11th) 53 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (28th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kraken with DraftKings.

Kraken Advanced Stats

Five of Seattle's past 10 contests hit the over.

The Kraken's past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Kraken have scored 0.1 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Kraken offense's 267 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked fifth in the league this year.

On defense, the Kraken have allowed 237 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league action.

Their goal differential (+30) ranks them 11th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.