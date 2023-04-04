When the (1-4) take on the (3-1) at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, April 4 at 9:40 PM ET, Luis Castillo will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 6).

The Mariners are -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Angels (+145). The over/under is 7 runs for the game (with -125 odds to hit the over and +105 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jose Suarez - LAA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners won 54, or 65.9%, of the 82 games they played as favorites last season.

The Mariners had a record of 12-15, a 44.4% win rate, when they were favored by -175 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Seattle has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners hit 97 home runs at home last season (1.2 per game).

Seattle averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game while slugging .382 at home.

The Angels came away with 22 wins in the 75 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Angels came away with a win six times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Los Angeles averaged one home run per game when playing on the road last season (84 total in road outings).

The Angels averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game while slugging .364 away from home.

Mariners vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+140) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+220) Ty France 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+225) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-161) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+185)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 2nd Win AL West +325 - 2nd

