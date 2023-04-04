Sam Haggerty -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the hill, on April 4 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Sam Haggerty At The Plate (2022)

Haggerty hit .256 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.

Haggerty got a hit in 36.1% of his 83 games last season, with at least two hits in 13.3% of those contests.

He went yard in five games a year ago (out of 83 opportunities, 6.0%), going deep in 2.5% of his trips to home plate.

Haggerty picked up an RBI in 19 games last season out of 83 (22.9%), including multiple RBIs in 3.6% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..

He crossed the plate in 23 of 83 games last year (27.7%), including scoring more than once in 6.0% of his games (five times).

Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 31 GP 31 .241 AVG .270 .350 OBP .340 .414 SLG .393 10 XBH 5 2 HR 3 13 RBI 10 28/14 K/BB 25/7 5 SB 8 Home Away 43 GP 40 15 (34.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (37.5%) 5 (11.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (15.0%) 11 (25.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (30.0%) 2 (4.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (7.5%) 10 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (22.5%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)