On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, a pair of the league's top scorers -- Ja Morant (10th, 26.5 points per game) and Damian Lillard (third, 32.2) -- face off when the Memphis Grizzlies (49-29) host the Portland Trail Blazers (33-45) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+

BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies' +312 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.7 points per game (eighth in the NBA) while giving up 112.7 per contest (11th in the league).

The Trail Blazers have a -250 scoring differential, falling short by 3.2 points per game. They're putting up 113.3 points per game, 20th in the league, and are giving up 116.5 per outing to rank 20th in the NBA.

These two teams score 230 points per game combined, 1.5 more than this game's over/under.

These teams give up 229.2 points per game combined, 0.7 more points than the total for this matchup.

Memphis has covered 35 times in 78 chances against the spread this season.

Portland has covered 35 times in 78 games with a spread this season.

Trail Blazers and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers - - - Grizzlies +1500 +600 -10000

