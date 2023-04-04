The Memphis Grizzlies (49-29) will look to Ja Morant (10th in the league scoring 26.5 points per game) when they try to hold off Damian Lillard (third in the NBA with 32.2 PPG) and the Portland Trail Blazers (33-45) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are 17.5-point home favorites in the game, which tips off at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -17.5 228.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 228.5 points in 44 of 78 outings.

The average total for Portland's games this season has been 229.8, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Portland is 36-42-0 ATS this season.

The Trail Blazers have been victorious in 14, or 31.1%, of the 45 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Portland has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1000.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland has a 9.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers Total Facts Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 41 52.6% 116.7 230 112.7 229.2 231 Trail Blazers 44 56.4% 113.3 230 116.5 229.2 229.4

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland is 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its past 10 games.

The Trail Blazers have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Portland has a lower winning percentage at home (.425, 17-23-0 record) than on the road (.500, 19-19-0).

The Trail Blazers average only 0.6 more points per game (113.3) than the Grizzlies allow (112.7).

When it scores more than 112.7 points, Portland is 24-11 against the spread and 25-10 overall.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 39-39 0-0 35-43 Trail Blazers 36-42 1-0 38-40

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Scoring Insights Grizzlies Trail Blazers 116.7 Points Scored (PG) 113.3 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 27-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-11 32-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 25-10 112.7 Points Allowed (PG) 116.5 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 30-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 24-11 36-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 24-11

