Damian Lillard Injury Status - Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Injury Report April 4
Find the injury report for the Portland Trail Blazers (33-45), which currently has 12 players listed (including Damian Lillard), as the Trail Blazers ready for their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies (49-29) at FedExForum on Tuesday, April 4 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Trail Blazers' most recent outing on Sunday ended in a 107-105 win over the Timberwolves. Shaedon Sharpe's team-high 27 points paced the Trail Blazers in the win.
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jusuf Nurkic
|C
|Out
|Knee
|13.3
|9.1
|2.9
|Jerami Grant
|PF
|Out
|Quadricep
|20.5
|4.5
|2.4
|Justise Winslow
|SF
|Out For Season
|Ankle
|6.8
|5
|3.4
|Kevin Knox
|SF
|Questionable
|Knee
|5.8
|2.7
|0.5
|Damian Lillard
|PG
|Out For Season
|Calf
|32.2
|4.8
|7.3
|Anfernee Simons
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|21.1
|2.6
|4.1
|Matisse Thybulle
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|4.1
|2
|0.7
|Nassir Little
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|6.6
|2.6
|0.9
|Cameron Reddish
|SF
|Questionable
|Lumbar
|9.7
|2.2
|1.4
|Trendon Watford
|PF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|6.9
|3.8
|2
|Keon Johnson
|SG
|Out
|Finger
|4.7
|1.1
|1.5
|John Butler Jr.
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle
|0.9
|0.5
|0.3
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out (Knee), Dillon Brooks: Questionable (Hip), Brandon Clarke: Out For Season (Achilles), Ziaire Williams: Out (Foot/Ankle)
Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+
Trail Blazers Season Insights
- The Trail Blazers average just 0.6 more points per game (113.3) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (112.7).
- Portland has put together a 25-10 record in games it scores more than 112.7 points.
- Over their last 10 games, the Trail Blazers are averaging 104.7 points per contest, 8.6 fewer points than their season average (113.3).
- Portland hits 12.9 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league) at a 36.6% rate (10th in NBA), compared to the 12.3 its opponents make, shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc.
- The Trail Blazers average 112.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (14th in league), and allow 115.5 points per 100 possessions (26th in NBA).
Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Grizzlies
|-17.5
|228.5
