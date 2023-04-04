Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (33-45) are up against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (49-29) on April 4, 2023 at FedExForum.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers have shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

This season, Portland has a 29-21 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at fourth.

The Trail Blazers' 113.3 points per game are just 0.6 more points than the 112.7 the Grizzlies give up.

Portland is 25-10 when it scores more than 112.7 points.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Trail Blazers average 116 points per game, 5.5 more than on the road (110.5). On defense they concede 118.4 points per game at home, 3.9 more than away (114.5).

In 2022-23 Portland is allowing 3.9 more points per game at home (118.4) than on the road (114.5).

The Trail Blazers pick up the same number of assists per game at home as on the road (23.9).

Trail Blazers Injuries