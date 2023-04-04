FedExForum is where the Memphis Grizzlies (49-29) and Portland Trail Blazers (33-45) will clash on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Drew Eubanks is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4

Tuesday, April 4 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Ja Morant, Damian Lillard and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Trail Blazers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Trail Blazers beat the Timberwolves on Sunday, 107-105. Their leading scorer was Shaedon Sharpe with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shaedon Sharpe 27 6 6 0 0 2 Kevin Knox 19 4 1 3 0 2 Trendon Watford 15 3 2 0 0 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Lillard is putting up team highs in points (32.2 per game) and assists (7.3). And he is delivering 4.8 rebounds, making 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 4.2 triples per game (second in league).

Eubanks is averaging a team-high 5.3 rebounds per game. And he is producing 6.4 points and 1.3 assists, making 64.8% of his shots from the field.

Sharpe is averaging 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Trendon Watford gets the Trail Blazers 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers get 4.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Matisse Thybulle.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shaedon Sharpe 19.6 4.6 3.0 0.9 0.6 2.8 Drew Eubanks 8.4 6.3 1.9 0.8 1.7 0.1 Damian Lillard 13.0 2.5 3.3 0.2 0.2 1.7 Trendon Watford 9.7 4.1 2.4 0.9 0.3 0.5 Matisse Thybulle 7.3 3.3 1.1 1.6 0.6 1.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.