After going 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in his last game, A.J. Pollock and the Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Shohei Ohtani) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate (2022)

Pollock hit .245 with 26 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.

Pollock reached base via a hit in 81 of 138 games last season (58.7%), including multiple hits in 23.9% of those games (33 of them).

He homered in 10.1% of his games last year (14 of 138), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Pollock picked up an RBI in 40 of 138 games last season (29.0%), including 12 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.7%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

He scored a run in 36.2% of his games last year (50 of 138), with two or more runs on 10 occasions (7.2%).

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 68 GP 62 .247 AVG .244 .293 OBP .291 .409 SLG .368 22 XBH 19 9 HR 5 36 RBI 20 47/17 K/BB 51/15 1 SB 2 Home Away 72 GP 66 42 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (59.1%) 17 (23.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (24.2%) 24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (39.4%) 9 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.6%) 24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (24.2%)

