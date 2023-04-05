After going 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in his last game, A.J. Pollock and the Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Shohei Ohtani) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate (2022)

  • Pollock hit .245 with 26 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Pollock reached base via a hit in 81 of 138 games last season (58.7%), including multiple hits in 23.9% of those games (33 of them).
  • He homered in 10.1% of his games last year (14 of 138), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Pollock picked up an RBI in 40 of 138 games last season (29.0%), including 12 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.7%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He scored a run in 36.2% of his games last year (50 of 138), with two or more runs on 10 occasions (7.2%).

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
68 GP 62
.247 AVG .244
.293 OBP .291
.409 SLG .368
22 XBH 19
9 HR 5
36 RBI 20
47/17 K/BB 51/15
1 SB 2
Home Away
72 GP 66
42 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (59.1%)
17 (23.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (24.2%)
24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (39.4%)
9 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.6%)
24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (24.2%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Angels pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
  • Angels pitchers combined to give up 168 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 11th in baseball.
  • Ohtani (0-0) gets the start for the Angels, his second of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (.833), and sixth in K/9 (15).
