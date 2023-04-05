Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:23 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Angels.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate (2022)
- Raleigh hit .211 with 20 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 38 walks.
- Raleigh got a hit in 63 of 124 games last season, with multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He homered in 26 of 124 games in 2022 (21.0%), including 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Raleigh picked up an RBI in 32.3% of his 124 games last year, with more than one RBI in 13.7% of those contests (17). He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
- He scored in 42 of 124 games last season (33.9%), including scoring more than once in 5.6% of his games (seven times).
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|56
|.180
|AVG
|.244
|.229
|OBP
|.341
|.371
|SLG
|.619
|18
|XBH
|30
|9
|HR
|18
|21
|RBI
|42
|69/13
|K/BB
|53/25
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|61
|26 (41.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (60.7%)
|8 (12.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (14.8%)
|15 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (44.3%)
|9 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|17 (27.9%)
|15 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (41.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Angels had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Angels had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- Angels pitchers combined to give up 168 total home runs at a rate of one per game (11th in baseball).
- The Angels will send Ohtani (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (.833), and sixth in K/9 (15) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
