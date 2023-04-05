The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate (2022)

  • Raleigh hit .211 with 20 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 38 walks.
  • Raleigh got a hit in 63 of 124 games last season, with multiple hits in 17 of those games.
  • He homered in 26 of 124 games in 2022 (21.0%), including 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Raleigh picked up an RBI in 32.3% of his 124 games last year, with more than one RBI in 13.7% of those contests (17). He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
  • He scored in 42 of 124 games last season (33.9%), including scoring more than once in 5.6% of his games (seven times).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 56
.180 AVG .244
.229 OBP .341
.371 SLG .619
18 XBH 30
9 HR 18
21 RBI 42
69/13 K/BB 53/25
0 SB 1
Home Away
63 GP 61
26 (41.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (60.7%)
8 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (14.8%)
15 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (44.3%)
9 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 17 (27.9%)
15 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (41.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Angels had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Angels had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
  • Angels pitchers combined to give up 168 total home runs at a rate of one per game (11th in baseball).
  • The Angels will send Ohtani (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (.833), and sixth in K/9 (15) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
