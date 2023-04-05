J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
J.P. Crawford -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on April 5 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has a double and four walks while batting .167.
- Crawford has gotten at least one hit twice this season in six games, including one multi-hit game.
- In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Crawford has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels' 3.14 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow five home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Ohtani (0-0) starts for the Angels, his second this season.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (.833), and sixth in K/9 (15).
