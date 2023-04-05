Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate (2022)
- Kelenic hit .141 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- Kelenic got a hit 19 times last season in 59 games (32.2%), including six multi-hit games (10.2%).
- He homered in 10.2% of his games last year (six of 59), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Kelenic picked up an RBI in 11 games last year out 59 (18.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored in 15 of 59 games last year (25.4%), including five multi-run games (8.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|21
|.125
|AVG
|.164
|.206
|OBP
|.243
|.281
|SLG
|.358
|6
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|7
|36/9
|K/BB
|25/7
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|10 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (33.3%)
|2 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.8%)
|8 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (25.9%)
|3 (9.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|6 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
- The Angels had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- Angels pitchers combined to allow 168 total home runs at a clip of one per game (11th in baseball).
- Ohtani (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Angels, his second this season.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (.833), and sixth in K/9 (15).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.