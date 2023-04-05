The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate (2022)

  • Kelenic hit .141 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.
  • Kelenic got a hit 19 times last season in 59 games (32.2%), including six multi-hit games (10.2%).
  • He homered in 10.2% of his games last year (six of 59), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kelenic picked up an RBI in 11 games last year out 59 (18.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He scored in 15 of 59 games last year (25.4%), including five multi-run games (8.5%).

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
30 GP 21
.125 AVG .164
.206 OBP .243
.281 SLG .358
6 XBH 7
4 HR 3
10 RBI 7
36/9 K/BB 25/7
3 SB 2
Home Away
32 GP 27
10 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (33.3%)
2 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.8%)
8 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (25.9%)
3 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%)
6 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
  • The Angels had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
  • Angels pitchers combined to allow 168 total home runs at a clip of one per game (11th in baseball).
  • Ohtani (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Angels, his second this season.
  • His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (.833), and sixth in K/9 (15).
