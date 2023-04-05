On Wednesday, Kolten Wong (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Kolten Wong At The Plate (2022)

Wong hit .251 with 24 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 48 walks.

In 57.5% of his 134 games last season, Wong got a hit. He also had 26 multi-hit games in 2022.

He went yard in 12 games a year ago (out of 134 opportunities, 9.0%), going deep in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Wong drove in a run in 25.4% of his 134 games last season, with more than one RBI in 6.0% of them (eight). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

In 37.3% of his games last season (50 of 134), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 13 (9.7%) he scored more than once.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 66 .242 AVG .260 .339 OBP .345 .445 SLG .416 24 XBH 19 8 HR 7 25 RBI 22 51/26 K/BB 37/22 6 SB 11 Home Away 66 GP 68 35 (53.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (61.8%) 13 (19.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.1%) 22 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (41.2%) 7 (10.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.4%) 17 (25.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)