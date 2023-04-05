How to Watch the Mariners vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Trout and Julio Rodriguez will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Angels play the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners have hit six homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- Fueled by 23 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 19th in MLB with a .391 slugging percentage this season.
- The Mariners' .218 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
- Seattle ranks 12th in the majors with 26 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .272.
- The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.
- Seattle has a 7.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Seattle has pitched to a 3.27 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.
- Mariners pitchers have a 1.345 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chris Flexen will make his first start of the season for the Mariners.
- The 28-year-old righty will start for the first time this year after coming out of the bullpen once.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/31/2023
|Guardians
|L 9-4
|Home
|Robbie Ray
|Hunter Gaddis
|4/1/2023
|Guardians
|L 2-0
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Aaron Civale
|4/2/2023
|Guardians
|L 6-5
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Cal Quantrill
|4/3/2023
|Angels
|L 7-3
|Home
|George Kirby
|Reid Detmers
|4/4/2023
|Angels
|W 11-2
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|José Suarez
|4/5/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Shohei Ohtani
|4/7/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Aaron Civale
|4/8/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Cal Quantrill
|4/9/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Zach Plesac
|4/10/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Hayden Wesneski
|4/11/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Marcus Stroman
