Teoscar Hernandez -- 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on April 5 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Angels.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has a double, two home runs and a walk while batting .143.

Hernandez has gotten at least one hit twice this season in six games, including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Hernandez has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings