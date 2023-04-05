The Seattle Mariners and Tom Murphy, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Tom Murphy At The Plate (2022)

Murphy hit .303 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Murphy got a hit in 50.0% of his 14 games last season, with multiple hits in 21.4% of those contests.

Appearing in 14 games last season, he hit one dinger.

Murphy had an RBI in one of 14 games last year.

In 35.7% of his games last season (five of 14), he scored at least one run, and in three (21.4%) he scored two or more runs.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 5 GP 7 .400 AVG .222 .526 OBP .364 .467 SLG .444 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 4/4 K/BB 9/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 5 GP 9 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

