Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Tom Murphy, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tom Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Tom Murphy At The Plate (2022)
- Murphy hit .303 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Murphy got a hit in 50.0% of his 14 games last season, with multiple hits in 21.4% of those contests.
- Appearing in 14 games last season, he hit one dinger.
- Murphy had an RBI in one of 14 games last year.
- In 35.7% of his games last season (five of 14), he scored at least one run, and in three (21.4%) he scored two or more runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|.400
|AVG
|.222
|.526
|OBP
|.364
|.467
|SLG
|.444
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|4/4
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Angels pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels surrendered 168 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 11th in baseball.
- Ohtani (0-0) makes the start for the Angels, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (.833), and sixth in K/9 (15).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.