The Arizona Coyotes (27-38-13) will attempt to halt a seven-game road losing streak when they take on the Seattle Kraken (43-26-8) on Thursday, April 6 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

The Kraken have a 6-3-1 record over their last 10 games. They have totaled 38 goals while conceding 25 in that time. On the power play, 31 opportunities have resulted in six goals (19.4% conversion rate).

As hockey play continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which team we predict will win Thursday's game.

Kraken vs. Coyotes Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this game calls for a final score of Kraken 5, Coyotes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-325)

Kraken (-325) Computer Predicted Total: 6.5

6.5 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-2.6)

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken are 9-8-17 in overtime games as part of a 43-26-8 overall record.

Seattle has 36 points (16-7-4) in the 27 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the 10 games this season the Kraken scored just one goal, they've finished 0-8-2 (two points).

Seattle has scored two goals in 12 games this season (1-9-2 record, four points).

The Kraken are 42-6-4 in the 52 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 88 points).

In the 29 games when Seattle has recorded a single power-play goal, it registered 41 points after finishing 19-7-3.

In the 51 games when it outshot its opponent, Seattle is 30-17-4 (64 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 23 times, and went 11-9-3 (25 points).

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 4th 3.53 Goals Scored 2.73 28th 15th 3.1 Goals Allowed 3.56 24th 20th 30.4 Shots 25.6 32nd 2nd 27 Shots Allowed 35.3 30th 21st 19.7% Power Play % 19.6% 22nd 22nd 76.1% Penalty Kill % 74.9% 26th

Kraken vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

