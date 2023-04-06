The Arizona Coyotes (27-38-13) bring a seven-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Seattle Kraken (43-26-8) on Thursday, April 6 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Kraken vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-350) Coyotes (+290) -

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have gone 24-11 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Seattle is yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

The Kraken have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Kraken vs. Coyotes Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 272 (3rd) Goals 213 (27th) 239 (14th) Goals Allowed 278 (25th) 45 (21st) Power Play Goals 44 (23rd) 53 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 76 (32nd)

Kraken Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Seattle hit the over five times.

In their last 10 games, the Kraken have scored 0.3 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Kraken's 272 goals this season make them the third-best scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Kraken have given up 239 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league action.

The team's goal differential is 10th-best in the league at +33.

