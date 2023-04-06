Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:54 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Antonio Spurs (20-59) face the Portland Trail Blazers (33-46) as 4-point favorites on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+.
Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+
- Location: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Moody Center
Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Score Prediction
- Prediction: Trail Blazers 118 - Spurs 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Spurs
- Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (227.5)
- The Trail Blazers' .456 ATS win percentage (36-42-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Spurs' .405 mark (32-47-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Portland and its opponents aren't as successful (48.1% of the time) as San Antonio and its opponents (55.7%).
- The Spurs have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-1) this season, higher than the .304 winning percentage for the Trail Blazers as a moneyline underdog (14-32).
Trail Blazers Performance Insights
- Portland is 19th in the NBA in points scored (113.2 per game) and 19th in points allowed (116.5).
- With 23.9 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are 22nd in the NBA.
- The Trail Blazers are eighth in the league in 3-pointers made (12.9 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).
- In 2022-23, Portland has attempted 41.6% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 58.4% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 32.2% of Portland's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 67.8% have been 2-pointers.
