The San Antonio Spurs (20-59) play the Portland Trail Blazers (33-46) as 3.5-point favorites on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: in ,

in , TV: CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+

Favorite Spread Over/Under Spurs -3.5 230.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland has played 38 games this season that finished with a combined score over 230.5 points.

Portland's games this season have had an average of 229.8 points, 0.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

Portland's ATS record is 37-42-0 this year.

The Trail Blazers have been underdogs in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (30.4%) in those contests.

This season, Portland has won 12 of its 37 games, or 32.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Portland has a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Spurs vs Trail Blazers Total Facts Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Spurs 44 55.7% 112.3 225.5 122.7 239.2 233.1 Trail Blazers 38 48.1% 113.2 225.5 116.5 239.2 229.4

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Trail Blazers have hit the over four times.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Portland has a lower winning percentage at home (.425, 17-23-0 record) than away (.513, 20-19-0).

The Trail Blazers' 113.2 points per game are 9.5 fewer points than the 122.7 the Spurs allow.

Portland has put together a 17-2 ATS record and an 18-1 overall record in games it scores more than 122.7 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Spurs and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 32-47 0-0 45-34 Trail Blazers 37-42 19-20 38-41

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Point Insights

Scoring Insights Spurs Trail Blazers 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 113.2 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 16-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-2 11-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 18-1 122.7 Points Allowed (PG) 116.5 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 12-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 19-8 12-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 19-8

