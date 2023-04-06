The San Antonio Spurs (20-59) play the Portland Trail Blazers (33-46) on April 6, 2023. The matchup airs on CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Trail Blazers.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Spurs have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Portland has a 15-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 50.7% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at seventh.

The Trail Blazers' 113.2 points per game are 9.5 fewer points than the 122.7 the Spurs allow to opponents.

Portland has put together an 18-1 record in games it scores more than 122.7 points.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Trail Blazers score 116 points per game, 5.6 more than away (110.4). On defense they concede 118.4 points per game at home, 3.8 more than away (114.6).

Portland concedes 118.4 points per game at home, and 114.6 on the road.

The Trail Blazers pick up the same number of assists per game at home as on the road (23.9).

Trail Blazers Injuries