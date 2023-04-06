How to Watch the Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Antonio Spurs (20-59) play the Portland Trail Blazers (33-46) on April 6, 2023. The matchup airs on CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+.
Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Trail Blazers Stats Insights
- The Trail Blazers' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Spurs have allowed to their opponents.
- This season, Portland has a 15-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 50.7% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at seventh.
- The Trail Blazers' 113.2 points per game are 9.5 fewer points than the 122.7 the Spurs allow to opponents.
- Portland has put together an 18-1 record in games it scores more than 122.7 points.
Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Trail Blazers score 116 points per game, 5.6 more than away (110.4). On defense they concede 118.4 points per game at home, 3.8 more than away (114.6).
- The Trail Blazers pick up the same number of assists per game at home as on the road (23.9).
Trail Blazers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jusuf Nurkic
|Out
|Knee
|Drew Eubanks
|Questionable
|Thoracic
|Jerami Grant
|Out
|Quadricep
|Justise Winslow
|Out For Season
|Ankle
|Kevin Knox
|Questionable
|Knee
|Damian Lillard
|Out For Season
|Calf
|Anfernee Simons
|Out
|Foot
|Matisse Thybulle
|Questionable
|Knee
|Nassir Little
|Out
|Ankle
|Cameron Reddish
|Questionable
|Lumbar
|Trendon Watford
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Keon Johnson
|Out
|Finger
|Shaedon Sharpe
|Questionable
|Knee
