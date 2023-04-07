A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
A.J. Pollock -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on April 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Angels.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate (2022)
- Pollock hit .245 with 26 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.
- Pollock picked up a hit in 58.7% of his games last year (81 of 138), with multiple hits in 33 of those games (23.9%).
- He hit a home run in 14 games a year ago (out of 138 opportunities, 10.1%), leaving the ballpark in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Pollock picked up an RBI in 40 of 138 games last season (29.0%), including 12 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.7%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- He came around to score 50 times in 138 games (36.2%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (7.2%).
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|62
|.247
|AVG
|.244
|.293
|OBP
|.291
|.409
|SLG
|.368
|22
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|5
|36
|RBI
|20
|47/17
|K/BB
|51/15
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|66
|42 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (59.1%)
|17 (23.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (24.2%)
|24 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (39.4%)
|9 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (7.6%)
|24 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (24.2%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrendered 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- The Guardians are sending Civale (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), third in WHIP (.429), and 60th in K/9 (3.9).
