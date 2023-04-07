A.J. Pollock -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on April 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Angels.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate (2022)

Pollock hit .245 with 26 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.

Pollock picked up a hit in 58.7% of his games last year (81 of 138), with multiple hits in 33 of those games (23.9%).

He hit a home run in 14 games a year ago (out of 138 opportunities, 10.1%), leaving the ballpark in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Pollock picked up an RBI in 40 of 138 games last season (29.0%), including 12 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.7%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

He came around to score 50 times in 138 games (36.2%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (7.2%).

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 68 GP 62 .247 AVG .244 .293 OBP .291 .409 SLG .368 22 XBH 19 9 HR 5 36 RBI 20 47/17 K/BB 51/15 1 SB 2 Home Away 72 GP 66 42 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (59.1%) 17 (23.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (24.2%) 24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (39.4%) 9 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.6%) 24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (24.2%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)