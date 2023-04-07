Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Aaron Civale) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .273 with three doubles.
- Raleigh has gotten a hit in four of six games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In three games this season (50.0%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in one of six games.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender seven total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Civale (1-0) pitches for the Guardians to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .429 WHIP ranks third, and 3.9 K/9 ranks 60th.
