After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Aaron Civale) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh is batting .273 with three doubles.
  • Raleigh has gotten a hit in four of six games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • In three games this season (50.0%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in one of six games.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender seven total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Civale (1-0) pitches for the Guardians to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .429 WHIP ranks third, and 3.9 K/9 ranks 60th.
