The Seattle Mariners and Cooper Hummel, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Cooper Hummel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Cooper Hummel At The Plate (2022)

  • Hummel hit .176 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 23 walks.
  • Hummel got a hit in 25 of 66 games a season ago, with multiple hits in six of those games.
  • In three of 66 games last year, he hit a long ball (4.5%). He went deep in 1.5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • In 19.7% of his 66 games a year ago, Hummel drove in a run (13 times). He also had three games with multiple RBIs (4.5%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He scored in 17 of 66 games last year (25.8%), including three multi-run games (4.5%).

Cooper Hummel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
34 GP 26
.158 AVG .198
.266 OBP .283
.284 SLG .333
8 XBH 6
1 HR 2
8 RBI 9
36/14 K/BB 28/9
2 SB 2
37 GP 29
13 (35.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (41.4%)
2 (5.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (13.8%)
9 (24.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (27.6%)
1 (2.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%)
6 (16.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (24.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
  • The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • The Guardians are sending Civale (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .429 WHIP ranks third, and 3.9 K/9 ranks 60th.
