J.P. Crawford -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on April 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has a double and four walks while batting .227.

This year, Crawford has recorded at least one hit in three of seven games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his seven games this season.

Crawford has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 0 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings