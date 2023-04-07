Mariners vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 7
Friday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (5-2) and the Seattle Mariners (2-5) at Progressive Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 3-2, with the Guardians taking home the win. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on April 7.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cleveland Guardians will send Aaron Civale (1-0) to the mound, while Logan Gilbert (0-1) will answer the bell for the Seattle Mariners.
Mariners vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Mariners vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Guardians 3, Mariners 2.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 7 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.
- Seattle has played as an underdog of +110 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.1 runs per game (29 total), Seattle is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.38 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 1
|Guardians
|L 2-0
|Logan Gilbert vs Aaron Civale
|April 2
|Guardians
|L 6-5
|Marco Gonzales vs Cal Quantrill
|April 3
|Angels
|L 7-3
|George Kirby vs Reid Detmers
|April 4
|Angels
|W 11-2
|Luis Castillo vs José Suarez
|April 5
|Angels
|L 4-3
|- vs -
|April 7
|@ Guardians
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Aaron Civale
|April 8
|@ Guardians
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Cal Quantrill
|April 9
|@ Guardians
|-
|George Kirby vs Zach Plesac
|April 10
|@ Cubs
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Drew Smyly
|April 11
|@ Cubs
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Hayden Wesneski
|April 12
|@ Cubs
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Marcus Stroman
