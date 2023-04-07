When the (2-5) go head to head against the (5-2) at Progressive Field on Friday, April 7 at 4:10 PM ET, Logan Gilbert will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 7).

The Mariners have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Guardians (-130). The total for the game has been set at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - CLE (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (0-1, 1.50 ERA)

Mariners vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

A moneyline bet, such as the Mariners (+110) in this matchup, means that you think the Mariners will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

Mariners vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won two of the three games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Guardians have a record of 2-1 (66.7%).

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Mariners were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

The Mariners have played as an underdog of +110 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Mariners vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 1.5 (+105) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (-125) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+210) Kolten Wong 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+275) A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+230)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 2nd Win AL West +325 - 2nd

