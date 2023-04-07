On Friday, Teoscar Hernandez (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez is batting .167 with a double, two home runs and a walk.
  • Hernandez has picked up a hit in three games this season (42.9%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Hernandez has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 0
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.07).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow seven total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Civale (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering two hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), third in WHIP (.429), and 60th in K/9 (3.9).
