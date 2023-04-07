After going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Ty France and the Seattle Mariners take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Aaron Civale) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Angels.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ty France At The Plate

France has 10 hits and an OBP of .419 to go with a slugging percentage of .607. All three of those stats rank first among Seattle hitters this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 29th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

France will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 in his last outings.

France has gotten at least one hit in 85.7% of his games this year (six of seven), with at least two hits three times (42.9%).

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

France has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (71.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 0 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings