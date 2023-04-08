On Saturday, A.J. Pollock (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Angels.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate (2022)

  • Pollock hit .245 with 26 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.
  • In 58.7% of his games last season (81 of 138), Pollock got a base hit, and in 33 of those games (23.9%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He hit a home run in 14 games a year ago (out of 138 opportunities, 10.1%), going deep in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • Pollock picked up an RBI in 40 games last year out of 138 (29.0%), including multiple RBIs in 8.7% of those games (12 times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..
  • In 36.2% of his 138 games last season, he scored a run (50 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.2%).

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
68 GP 62
.247 AVG .244
.293 OBP .291
.409 SLG .368
22 XBH 19
9 HR 5
36 RBI 20
47/17 K/BB 51/15
1 SB 2
Home Away
72 GP 66
42 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (59.1%)
17 (23.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (24.2%)
24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (39.4%)
9 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.6%)
24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (24.2%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
  • The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.46).
  • Guardians pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
  • The Guardians will look to Quantrill (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
