The Los Angeles Clippers (42-38) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (33-47) as double-digit, 17-point favorites on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on BSSC and ROOT Sports NW.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC and ROOT Sports NW

BSSC and ROOT Sports NW Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 118 - Trail Blazers 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 17)

Trail Blazers (+ 17) Pick OU: Under (230)



The Clippers have a 40-40-0 ATS record this season compared to the 37-42-1 mark from the Trail Blazers.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 47.5% of the time this season (38 out of 80), less often than Portland's games have (39 out of 80).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Clippers are 33-17, while the Trail Blazers are 14-33 as moneyline underdogs.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

Portland is 19th in the NBA in points scored (113.4 per game) and 21st in points allowed (116.7).

At 24.1 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are 22nd in the league.

The Trail Blazers are eighth in the league in 3-pointers made (12.9 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).

In 2022-23, Portland has taken 58.5% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 41.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 68% of Portland's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 32% have been 3-pointers.

