The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford, who went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI last time out, battle Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Guardians.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has three doubles and four walks while batting .269.

Crawford has reached base via a hit in four games this year (of eight played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has not homered in his eight games this season.

Crawford has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 1 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (100.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (100.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings