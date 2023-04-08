On Saturday, Jarred Kelenic (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Guardians.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

  • Kelenic has two doubles and a walk while hitting .211.
  • In four of six games this season, Kelenic got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Kelenic has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Guardians' 4.18 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (eight total, one per game).
  • The Guardians will look to Quantrill (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
